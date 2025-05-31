Pension Cell establishment in Bamu: VC Dr Fulari

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Vijay Fulari announced that a 'Pension Cell' was established to immediately resolve the issues of retirement proposals of retiring employees and teachers, including pension, gratuity and leave encashment.

He was speaking in a programme organised on Saturday to give a farewell to four employees on their retirement. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and acting Registrar Dr. Ganesh Manjha were seated on the dais.

Dr B B Waykar (Senior Professor, Department of Zoology), Shaikh Kadir Ahmed (Cook, guest house) R M Gaikwad and A G Kedare (both employees) were honoured with mementoes and certificates. The wives of the staff members -Ahilya Waykar, Shaikh Taslima Begum, NandaGaikwad and Padma Kedare were also felicitated. They were also presented with a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs each as leave encashment.

Dr Bhalchandra Waykar said that he is happy that he could help farmers in beekeeping. Dr Kailas Pathrikar also spoke. Senior Assistant Dr Pandurang Shinde and Ashok Laggad were appointed for the 'Pension Cell'. Dr Sanjay Shinde conducted the proceedings of the programme while Sanjay Lamb proposed a vote of thanks.