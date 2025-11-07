Pensioners urged to submit life certificate before November 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

All pensioners and family pensioners under the district treasury have been requested to submit their life certificate between November 1 and November 30 to ensure the continuation of their pension, informed assistant director (Pension) Sushma A. Burkule.

Pensioners should visit their respective banks, locate their name in the list, and either sign or give a thumb impression before the branch manager. They must also provide details such as re-employment status, Aadhaar number, PAN, and mobile number.

An online facility to submit the life certificate is available at http://jeevanpramaan.gov.in. Pensioners residing abroad can send their life certificate through the Indian Embassy to the District Treasury Office. The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) also offers a paid service for submitting a digital life certificate online.

Those who fail to sign, provide a thumb impression, or submit their life certificate online will have their December 2025 pension withheld as per government directives.

Family pensioners above 80 years of age must submit proof of age (Aadhaar card, PAN card, or a certificate from the District Civil Surgeon) to the Senior Treasury Office, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, before December 15, the official statement added.