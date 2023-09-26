People, Planet and Prosperity; key investments for sustainable tourism; World Tourism Day today

Dr Tushar Tingote

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The World Tourism Day (WTD) 2023 theme is Tourism and Green Investments. Considering the post-COVID era, it is very much essential for outlining the major global and regional patterns and predictions of tourist investments, therefore Investing in People (education), Planet (sustainability) and Prosperity (youth and innovation) is recognised as the central idea of the theme. In order for tourism to fulfil its enormous potential such as to create opportunities for individuals, to build resilience, foster quicker climate action and greater sustainability for the planet, and to deliver inclusive prosperity around the pillars of innovation and entrepreneurship, United Nations of World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) emphasizes the need for more and better-targeted traditional and non-traditional investments.

WTD 2023 will be a rallying cry for the international community, governments, multilateral financial institutions, development partners, and private-sector investors to band together in support of a new tourist investment plan.

Investing in People (Education)

Education, which is recognized as a fundamental human right, is the foundation upon which society, economies, and the potential of each and every individual are created. To achieve this objective, the tourism sector must prioritize investment in education and skills development across all sectors, including women, to encourage higher-value job opportunities and enhance resilience. Building a

more sustainable tourism industry is contingent upon nurturing the right talent.

Planet (Sustainability)

As stated in the World Economic Forum's 2023 Global Risk Report, one of the most urgent and major risks and challenges of the future decade is ensuring that the tourism industry steps up to meet its obligations in responding to the climate emergency.

Prosperity (Youth and Innovation)

Prioritizing the efforts of innovation and digitization is crucial from a strategic perspective, especially when it comes to supporting young people and women, who are crucial in developing the workforce's capabilities in the tourism industry. Additionally, there is a global demand to increase funding for initiatives that support chances for innovation in the tourism sector and encourage entrepreneurship.

The writer is Manager,

MTDC Ajanta and Kalagram.