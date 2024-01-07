People urged not to buy land in 5 Guts of Abdimandi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anyone selling or buying land at five Guts (no 11, 12, 26, 37 and 42) of Abdimandi may be cheated as many petitions regarding ownership rights, heirs of 250 acres of land of the area are sub judice.

This was informed through a press conference held on Sunday by a group of people to avoid cheating on innocent citizens. They urged people not to do any land deal to avoid fraud.

It may be noted that the dealings of land that was alloted for refugees at Abadimandi are being done. The district administration has claimed that the decision regarding 250 acres of land was taken as per the court directives.

The names of the heirs were announced in 2008 and their details were recorded in the 7/12 documents of the land. Just after three days of mentioning the names of owners, the deals of buying and selling were done. There is still doubt as to why the administration is in a rush.

It was also said in the press conference that transactions and Ferfar of land that would be acquired for a new road in Daulatabad were done immediately. There is still a dispute regarding the ownership of this land. As this land is a prime place, many people may be willing to buy, not knowing about the dispute. Therefore, there is a high possibility of cheating the citizens if engaged in any land deal. Adv M A Madani, AA Syed, Nazia Khan, Meraj Khan and Nanda Gaikwad were present at the briefing.

A talathi, who was appointed for Shekta Saja, was specially assigned the work of carrying out the ‘Ferfar’ of Abdimandi. All this process has to be done by orders of SDM only. But, it all happened mutually. All eyes are on how SDM investigates the case.Also, as soon as the modification and registry were done, the case of selling three acres of land on a notary was done. It came to light that it was sold at Rs 11 lakh rupees per acre. The payment was made through a cheque from a bank in Pundliknagar. Selling three acres of land at a notary instead of a registry seems suspicious. It is being talked about that most of the land in Gut ( 11, 12, 26, 37 and 42) is being sold only on the notary.