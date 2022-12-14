People's participation to make G20 delegates' visit successful

Aurangabad: The international delegation will be visiting the city as a part of the G20 Summit. It is the right opportunity for all of us to unitedly display the diversity of the city and the district. The city through this impression will carve a niche across the globe. Hence, I appeal to the citizens to keep their houses and their surroundings clean and tidy and also colour their homes and the vicinity like the preparations we do to celebrate Diwali festival, said the district collector Astik Kumar Pandey while addressing a meeting of representatives from different government departments organised to review the G20 preparations at the collectorate on Wednesday.

Pandey said,” Maintain parking discipline on the roads. Park your vehicles responsibly and abide by the traffic norms. Do not jump the traffic signals. Keep the public places neat and clean. The housing societies should undertake beautification works. Besides, government social media networks should be followed. Help the administration in developing a positive image of the city. Prepare short video clips highlighting the city heritage, police and sanitary workers' contribution etc. These videos should be posted on the government's social media. Public participation is the need of the hour for branding the city ahead of the delegation’s visit.”

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari, superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya, additional collector Anant Gavhane, resident deputy collector Appasaheb Shinde, AMC officers were present in large numbers.

‘Chala Shahar Ghadavuya’ drive

The international delegation is going to visit Ajanta, Ellora, and other tourist places during their two-day visit in February 2023. He instructed the government machinery should work in coordination and in an effective way to achieve the desired goals.

Pandey also reviewed the accommodation, security and transportation arrangements of the delegates, the upgradation of facilities at Ellora and Ajanta, the upkeep of important roads, parking at the airport, the display of direction boards on the roads, adequate water supply arrangements etc.