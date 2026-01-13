Permanent jobs at GMCH only after document verification

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The results of the direct recruitment process for 357 Class IV posts at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) were declared on January 1. Document verification of selected candidates will begin from January 19.

Last year, written examinations for filling Class IV posts through direct recruitment at GMCH were conducted on August 25, 26 and 28 at 12 centres across the state. The recruitment process was conducted smoothly under the supervision of dean Dr Shivaji Sukre and nodal officer Dr Bharat Sonawane. The results were published on January 1 on the official website of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The verification of original documents of selected candidates will be carried out at GMCH from January 19 between 10 am and 5 pm.

Posts and Vacancies

Government Medical College:

Class IV staff and equivalent posts – 30

Aaya (Babysitter) – 2

Gardener – 7

Laboratory Attendant – 18

Government Medical College and Hospital:

Class IV staff and equivalent posts – 285.

Daya – 1

Boiler Operator – 1

Waterman – 1

Dresser – 2

Gardener – 4

Barber – 6