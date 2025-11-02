Permanent mobile numbers for agriculture officers to ensure farmer connectivity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The agriculture department has introduced permanent mobile numbers for all key district and taluka-level officers, following the example of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). The same number will continue to function even after an officer’s transfer, ensuring farmers can easily contact officials for assistance without disruption. All field officers and staff have been provided with official SIM cards that will remain permanently linked to their offices. After transfers, the SIM will be handed over to the new officer taking charge of the post. A total of 350 officers, including assistant agriculture officers, supervisors, circle officers, taluka and sub-divisional officers, and the district agriculture superintendent, will receive new SIM cards under this initiative.

Seamless communication for farmers

Farmers often contact field officers to report crop issues or seek technical guidance. Frequent transfers have caused communication gaps, but the new system will maintain constant access to officials.

No more updating contact lists

With permanent numbers, farmers and staff will no longer need to save new contacts each time an officer changes, ensuring convenience and continuity.

Support for Farmer Services

Agriculture officers play a vital role in facilitating government schemes on the MahaDBT portal, providing crop disease solutions, and conducting damage assessments during natural calamities.

Model based on police and MSEDCL systems

Like the police and MSEDCL, the agriculture department has implemented this model to improve coordination, transparency, and accountability in field operations. “Permanent SIM cards are being issued to all field officers and staff. These numbers will remain with their respective headquarters.”

— Prakash Deshmukh, Agriculture Superintendent