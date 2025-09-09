Permission given to reinvite application forms for 73 teaching posts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of the Management Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) approved the proposal for reinviting applications for the 73 teaching posts.

It may be noted that the State Government approved 289 posts for 30 aided departments of the campus. Of them, 159 are vacant. The Higher Education Department granted permission to fill 73 vacant posts only on August 7, 2019.

Bamu also invited applications for these posts in September 2023. However, the recruitment process was cancelled in July 2024. The Higher Education Department granted permission in March this year.

Over 5,000 candidates applied for the 73 posts of teachers in the different departments of Bamu in April 2025 for the second time. More than five months have passed since receiving the application forms. The Government has not yet given permission for the recruitment of the post.

The recruitment process needs extension before the completion of six months of the last date of submission of application forms.

The MC members approved a resolution to reinvite application forms for the teaching posts within seven days when the Government gives permission.

Talking to this newspaper, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that applications would be reinvited for these posts in a seven-day duration on receiving permission from the Government.