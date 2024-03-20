Permission granted for Jarange’s meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Shailesh Brahme on Wednesday issued orders to the Police inspector of Parli to give conditional permission to Manoj Jarange Patil to hold the Maratha Mahasamvad meeting to be held in Parli.

The court also said that Jarange should not make any provocative speech to disturb communal harmony or discord. Manoj Jarange-Patil organised a Mahasamvad meeting at Mondha Maidan in Paril on the evening of Wednesday (March 20).

Parli police had denied permission for the event. He was served a notice citing reference to the model code of conduct and taking legal action for flouting norms. Duttatray Gavhane and Venkatesh Shinde through adv Sudarshan Salunke challenged the notice of police in the HC. Adv Salnuke argued that denying permission to the meeting of Maratha Samaji is unconstitutional and that notice issued to Jarang is illegal. When the petition was pending, the police inspector rejected the application seeking permission for the meeting. Chief Government pleader Amarjitsinha Girase and additional government pleader Neralikar represented the Government. Hearing the arguments today, the court granted condition permission for the meeting.