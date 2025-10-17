Permission granted to applicant to appear for interview;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT), Aurangabad Bench, has directed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to permit applicant Rohit Bhima Thorve to appear for the State Services Examination interview under the sports quota.

The tribunal, comprising Vice President Justice V. K. Jadhav and Administrative Member Vinay Kargaonkar, issued the order on Thursday (Oct 16). The tribunal clarified that the applicant’s selection would remain subject to the final outcome of the main application. The next hearing in the main case is scheduled for November 20, 2025.

Thorve had filed the main application before MAT after he was not issued an interview call letter.

What is the main application about?

According to the petition filed by Thorve through Advocate Pankaj Kokne, he secured 403.75 marks in the 2024 State Services Main Examination. The cutoff for the sports quota was 358.50 marks. He had submitted a representation to the MPSC requesting that his claim for sports reservation be considered. However, as the Commission did not take any action on the request, he filed Original Application No. 597/2025 before the Aurangabad Bench of MAT.

The applicant holds a sports certificate from the 5th National School Championship (2011–12) and a validity certificate issued by the Deputy Director of Sports, Nashik, on October 12, 2018. Based on these documents, he requested that he be considered eligible to appear for the interview.