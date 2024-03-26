Personality development workshop held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, under the auspices of the Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, organized a personality development workshop in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar here recently. The workshop was led by chief trainer Akhil Maroo.

The event commenced with a warm welcome by Gyan Mutha. Maroo elaborated on various aspects of personality development such as time management, positive attitude, and perception, engaging participants in insightful discussions. He also addressed and resolved issues faced by attendees during the workshop. With beautiful and precise examples from daily life, Maroo inspired participants to enhance their personality development. Madanlal Achha, president of Bhikshu charitable trust, Ankur Lunia, president of the Yuvak Parishad, Dr Anand Nahar, Kamlesh Sethiya and others were present.