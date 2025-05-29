PES Engg College gets autonomy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: PES Engineering College was granted an autonomy status by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The UGC has granted this recognition in recognition of the academic, technical and social work done by the college. With this, the college will have freedom in curriculum design and assessment methods.

The journey towards autonomy of the college which has a great legacy of educational excellence, is considered a sign of quality. PES Engineering College was established in 1994. The college is run by the People's Education Society, Mumbai. The president of this organization was Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The college teachers expressed confidence that autonomy would enable them to design industry-oriented curricula and new opportunities through industry-academic collaboration. This will greatly increase the employability of the students.

College Principal Dr Abhijit Wadekar said that PES is now moving towards becoming a university. “Now, we will be able to admit students from all over Maharashtra to our college. We will be able to implement different initiatives independently. The first stage in becoming a university has been crossed. Due to autonomous status, the goals and policies will be implemented more effectively,” he added.