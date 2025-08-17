PES Engineering College to hold Eureka-2.0

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: PES College of Engineering will hold Eureka-2.0, a high-impact pitching competition designed to identify, nurture, and showcase the brightest young minds from schools, colleges, and institutions across all domains, on August 23.

The students from different streams, including Commerce, Arts, Science, Polytechnic and Engineering from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the Marathwada region can participate.

The competition will give participants a rare opportunity to pitch their ideas directly to leading entrepreneurs, gaining valuable feedback, networking opportunities, and potential support to develop their projects.

Selected winners from Eureka will also secure the prestigious chance to represent Marathwada at IIT Bombay, where they will pitch on a national platform before top angel investors from across India—opening doors to funding, mentorship, and recognition.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Abhijeet Wadekar, Principal, PES College of Engineering, said:

“Eureka is a stage for ideas that can change the game. From commerce to engineering, arts to science, every student with a vision should step up, pitch their concept, and turn it into reality with the right guidance and exposure.” For details, one may contact the college.