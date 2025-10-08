PET scan facility to start at cancer hospital in the new year

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The government’s cancer hospital (State Cancer Institute) is set to inaugurate a PET scan facility in the New Year. Under a ‘PPP’ (Public-Private Partnership) model, the concerned company inspected the site of the old eye hospital within the cancer hospital premises on Wednesday. The PET scan facility will be set up at this location.

The government cancer hospital in the city has recently completed 13 years and entered its 14th year of service. With its growing facilities, it is becoming a major support center for Marathwada and the entire state. Currently, the hospital does not have a PET scan facility, forcing patients to pay ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 at private hospitals for the test. A few days ago, a decision was made to start the PET scan under the PPP model, and the company conducted the site inspection on Wednesday. Hospital Special Executive Officer Dr. Arvind Gaikwad and other officials were present during the inspection.

Enhanced facilities for patients

“The cancer hospital is continuously improving its services and facilities. Soon, patients will get PET scan services here, and the poor will no longer need to go to private hospitals for the test.”

— Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dean GMCH

Facility in the new year

“Today, the site was inspected for the PET scan facility. All necessary work will be completed to start the service. We expect the PET scan facility to be operational in the New Year.”

— Dr. Kailas Sharma, Consultant, Cancer Care Project, Maharashtra State