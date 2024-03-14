Petition filed against Bamu circular rejected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court rejected a petition filed against a circular issued by the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted that the general administration department of the university issued a circular on February 23, 2024.

As per the circular, no personal meeting, public meeting or similar events will be held at the university main campus, sub-centre Dharashiv, Model College of Ghansaungi, Santpith Paithan, Adyakavi Mukundraj Adyasan Kendra and Coastal Satellite Centre of Bamu at Ratnagiri without the prior permission of the administration. It was also mentioned in the circular that legal action would be taken if the norms were flouted. Taking objection to the circular, a petition was filed in the HC.

The hearing was held before the bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice R M Joshi.

The court made clear that the university has power to issue orders within its jurisdiction and there is no illegality in it. The court also warned of imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 in this case. The lawyer of the petitioner informed the court that his client had no capacity to pay the fine. Hearing the arguments, the court rejected the petition. Because of the court decision, the circular of the university is in force. Adv S M Mangre appeared for the petition while Government pleader A B Girse appeared for the university.