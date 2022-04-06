Petition filed in HC for action into Rs 103 Cr scam of Dhule’s Jawahar Sutgirni

Aurangabad, April 6:

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice V K Jadhav and Justice Sandeepkumar More on Wednesday issued directives to serve notice to the State Government, Home Department and Dhule’s Superintendent of Police for not taking action into the Rs 103 crore scam of Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Sutgirni (ginning mill).

The next hearing has been placed on June 8.

Dinesh Mali from Dhule filed a petition in the court through adv Dnyaneshwar Bagul. A member of ginning mill Namdeo Totaram Patil made a complaint of Rs 103 crore in ginning mill on the basis of the audit report.

As no action was taken on the complaint, a plea was filed with the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC). A case was registered after this.

The probe officer said that despite the submission of the C-summary report on July 31, 2013, the case was not registered against all the executive directors of the Mill.

The court had rejected the C-summary report and directed for further investigation through its decision dated May 5, 2015. But, nothing was done later. A petition was filed in the court to take action against the probe officer and an enquiry should be conducted through Special Investigation Team (SIT).