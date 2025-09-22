Petition filed to stop illegal construction in Dhule

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former MLA Anil Gote filed a petition before the Aurangabad Bench of the High Court seeking to halt ongoing illegal construction allegedly obstructing traffic in front of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, opposite Manohar Cinema in Dhule.

The bench comprising Justice Manish Pitale and Justice Y G Khobragade ordered that notices be issued to the respondents in connection with the petition.

The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled on November 13, 2025. As per the petition, the Dhule Municipal Corporation allowed encroachment and illegal construction and beautification work at a crowded and busy area, in front of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj near Manohar Cinema.

He has requested the court to issue orders to stop this construction. Gote argued that the ongoing construction, spread over approximately 1,500 square feet on the heavily trafficked Agra Road, could potentially lead to accidents.

Box

Petitioner’s requests

Gote appealed to the court to direct the Government, local self-government bodies, and semi-government agencies to comply with the Government Resolutions dated February 2, 2005, and May 2, 2017, which provide guidelines and instructions prohibiting the erection of statues on public roads, footpaths, roadsides, and public utility spaces.

He has further requested the court to issue orders to halt the ongoing construction to the respondents at the mentioned location and take cognisance of his earlier complaint dated April 16, 2025. Adv Amol Mali is representing him in the matter.