Petitions challenging ‘Gan and Gat’ ward formation dismissed by Aurangabad Bench Petitions were filed in connection with ZP and PS elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In connection with the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, a total of 33 petitions challenging the final ‘Gan and Gat’ ward formation on various grounds were dismissed on Friday (Sept 19) by Justice Manish Pitale and Justice Y. G. Khobragade of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court.

Objections regarding the ‘Gan and Gat’ ward formations of Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahilyanagar, Nanded, Beed, Hingoli, and others within the jurisdiction of the Aurangabad Bench had been raised. The bench had reserved its verdict on these petitions on September 10.

Constitutional provision and Supreme Court’s directions

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that long-pending local self-government body elections in the state must be conducted within a specified timeframe. Accordingly, the election process had begun. Several petitions were filed challenging the ward formation.

Once the election process has commenced, intervention is prohibited under Article 243(ZG) of the Indian Constitution. Taking this provision into account, and considering the Supreme Court’s order dated September 16, 2025, which directed that local body elections must, under all circumstances, be completed by January 31, 2026, the bench delivered the above order.

What exactly were the objections?

Some villages were included in different groups, while others were excluded. Objections were raised through the petitions regarding criteria such as population, geographical structure, transport facilities, and the 2017 ‘Gan and Gat’ ward formation.

Government’s argument

On behalf of the state, Advocate General Amarjeetsingh Girase pointed out that once the election process begins, intervention is barred under Article 243(ZG) of the Constitution. He also cited earlier and recent Supreme Court directions regarding local body elections. Based on various rulings of the Supreme Court and High Court, he argued that contentious issues raised in these petitions cannot be interfered with during the election process. Such objections can only be challenged through an election petition. It was further highlighted that the ward formation had been prepared following the legally prescribed procedure.