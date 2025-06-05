PG-affiliated colleges to be inspected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct the inspection of infrastructure, approved teachers and facilities being offered by postgraduate colleges.

There are 486 affiliated colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna and Dharashiv districts within the jurisdiction of the university. Of them, 400 colleges offer undergraduate courses while the remaining run PG courses. Most of the PG colleges which lack facilities, approved principals and staff, collect fees as per the norms. However, teachers and employees are underpaid. The majority of the colleges are reluctant to go for NAAC accreditation. Moreover, the students need not attend classes regularly in the colleges which are mostly in rural areas. A proposal of PG college inspection was approved in an Academic Council meeting held recently.

The administration issued a circular on Thursday stating that the college principals' committees were formed by Bamu for the inspection. The principals were asked to keep ready documents related to staff and facilities. The colleges cannot commence the admission process for the inspection of the panels. The university officers said that if the institutes start the admission process without inspection, the admitted students would not be given approval. Meanwhile, the admission process for the UG and PG started today on the Bamu campus.