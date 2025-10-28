PG Depts to reopen in Bamu today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The postgraduate departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will reopen on October 29 after 15 15-day Diwali vacation.

A meeting of the heads of the departments will be conducted at the Mahatma Phule Auditorium at 11.30 am, on Wednesday. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will chair the meeting. The university administration declared the academic calendar for the academic year 2025-26 on the first day of the year, June 16, 2025. The academic calendar is being implemented properly. The Youth Festival and Avishkar Festival were organised as per the annual schedule.

The academic departments at the city campus and Dharshiv sub-centre were given Diwali vacations between October 12 and 28. The section session of the PG departments will resume on October 29. The administration will host a meeting of the heads of the department. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar will also grace the event.

2nd session of colleges to start on Nov 6

The undergraduate and PG colleges affiliated to Bamu at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv were given Diwali vacation between October 15 and November 4. The second session of the current academic year at the colleges will start on November 6.