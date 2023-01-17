PG-traditional, UG-professional courses exams begin

Aurangabad: The examination of postgraduate traditional and undergraduate professional courses began within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday.

Nearly 9,000 students from traditional courses (MA, M Com and M Sc) and professional courses (Engineering and Pharmacy) are taking the examinations at 125 centres in two sessions in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts.

A total of 125 joint centre chiefs were appointed on all the centres while 10 flying squads were set up to put a check on malpractice.

Students of some colleges were confused and worried about the future as they got a hall ticket on Monday evening for the examination.

The university administration said that students can also appear for the examination on the basis of a permanent registration number (PRN) if there is a delay in issuing the hall ticket.

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza said that those students who received hall tickets with delay because they submitted their examination forms late.

“Even if the students have no hall ticket, they are allowed to appear for the examinations on the basis of PRN. The decision was taken in the interest of students

Some students take exams in bermuda, night suit

At one of the centres of Law courses examinations, some were present for the examination in bermuda and night pants and sleeveless T-shirts. The centre's staff asked the students not to wear clothes like this in the examination. Some examination halls at a centre had no electricity so, students wrote the papers in darkness. After the students' anger, an arrangement of light was made.