Ph D admission of bogus degree case accused cancelled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Research Recognition Committee (RRC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to cancel the Ph D admission taken on the basis of a bogus M Phil degree.

It may be noted that the university gives exemption from the entrance Test (PET) for the Ph D admission for those who have qualified M Phil or other examinations.

Taking advantage of this, Asma Khan, the Secretary of Kohinoor Education Society (KES) of Khuldabad and Maqsud Khan, the Joint Secretary of KES, both took admission to Ph D in Bamu in 2021 by preparing bogus M Phil degrees from Dr D Y Patil University.

Asma Khan got admission to Ph D in English. Dr Pramod Nile from her own college was the guide. Maqsud Khan, too secured admission to Ph D in Hindi at the same time. His guide was Dr Vasant Mali from Deogaon Rangari.

When this incident came to light, the RRC members, in their recent meeting, decided to cancel the admission of both of them. Accordingly, the university administration sent a letter to the concerned.

Box

Nagraj Gaikwad of RPI (Athawale) complained to the university that the M.Phil degrees of both of them were fake. Following this, the verification revealed that the degrees were fake. So, the university administration registered a case with the police and also cancelled the Ph D admission.

Box

Dr Ambhore sent to Harsul

Dr Shankar Ambhore whose approval as Kohinoor College principal was withdrawn was produced in the district court on Wednesday after his five-day police custody ended. The police demanded his judicial custodyt. So, the court granted him 14 days of judicial custody. Later, Dr Ambhore was sent to Harsul jail. Meanwhile, Nagraj Gaikwad has requested the formation of an SIT to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Box

Kohinoor gets new principal

The university administration cancelled the approval of Kohinoor College Principal Dr Shankar Ambhore on March 15 in a contempt petition case.

Since then, the college did not have a principal. The salary of the teachers and employees of the college was delayed because of this. The university administration appointed Dr Shaikh Qamrunissa Begum Ikramuddin, a senior professor of the college, as the acting principal on April 19.