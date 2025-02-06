Ph D admission to be cancelled if not completed within time

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Those candidates who will fail to complete Ph D research within a prescribed timeframe will be cancelled as per the new ordinance 2024 (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph D Degree) that is effective from June 2024.

It may be noted that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) held Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-2024 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv within the jurisdiction of Bamu on October 3 in different four sessions.

A total of 11,476 candidates registered for the test while 9,166 aspirants were present. There are 1500 seats available with 500 research guides in 45 subjects of the four faculties-Science and Technology, Humanities, Interdisciplinary and Commerce.

The registration process for the presentation before the Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) was conducted after the declaration of the PET result. A total of 3,825 subject-wise students registered for the presentation.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade the presentation about the research proposal before RRC commenced on February 4. He said that the candidates would be called subject-wise for the RRC presentation that would continue up to March 4. A total of 40 candidates are called daily for the presentation faculty and subject-wise. Earlier, there was no fixed duration to complete a Ph D as candidates were allowed to pay a fine and continue it.

However, the university administration passed a new ordinance in 2024 (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph D Degree) and started implementation in June 2024. Those who will now register for Ph D will have to complete it within the given deadline otherwise, admission will stand cancelled.

Duration of Ph D as per new norms

Following are the new norms for Ph D completion

--Ph D programme will be for a minimum duration of three years, including coursework and a maximum duration of six years for both full-time and part-time students from the date of admission to the Ph D programme.

--A maximum of an additional two years can be given through a process of re-registration, provided, the total period for completion of a Ph D should not exceed eight years.

--A female Ph D scholars and Persons with Disabilities (more than 40 per cent disability) may be allowed an additional relaxation of two years. The total period for completion should not exceed ten years.

--Female scholars may be provided maternity leave or child care leave for 240 days in the entire duration of the Ph D programme.

--Candidates of Commerce and Management faculty will appear for the presentation from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm daily up to February 14

--Interdisciplinary and Humanities faculties candidates are giving daily presentation in two sessions up to February 15.

--The RRC presentation of subject-wise candidates from the faculty of Science and Technology will held up to February 24

New schedules of Enviromental Science

As per the revised schedule, Ph D research aspirants in Environmental Science will have to give a presentation from 10.30 am to 6 pm on February 24.