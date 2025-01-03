Ph D awarded to Aarohi Zade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The MGM University has awarded Ph D in Management Science to Aarohi Zade. She is the assistant professor at the hotel management department of the MGM University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She presented a thesis on ‘Influence of technology-based services to enhance guest experience in the star category hotels of Aurangabad and Pune Region’ under the guidance of associate professor, Institute of Management and Research, MGM University Dr Surindersingh Sethi.