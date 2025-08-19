Ph D awarded to Syeda Ruheena

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Syeda Ruheena Mubeen Hashmi, a research scholar at MGM University, has been awarded Ph D in Computer Science and Information Technology.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Role of AI and ML in Prognosis and Profiling of Breast Cancer by Single-Cell RNA Sequencing (scRNA-Seq)’ under the guidance of Dr Dnyaneshwari D Patil, research guide and Assistant Professor, MGM University.