Ph D awarded to Syeda Ruheena
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 19, 2025 22:10 IST2025-08-19T22:10:02+5:302025-08-19T22:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Syeda Ruheena Mubeen Hashmi, a research scholar at MGM University, has been awarded Ph D in Computer Science and Information Technology.
She submitted her thesis titled 'Role of AI and ML in Prognosis and Profiling of Breast Cancer by Single-Cell RNA Sequencing (scRNA-Seq)' under the guidance of Dr Dnyaneshwari D Patil, research guide and Assistant Professor, MGM University.