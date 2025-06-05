Ph D conferred on Gajendra Deoda

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Gajendra Deoda in Journalism and Mass Communication.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Changes in Television News Presentation in the Digital Age’ under the guidance of Dr Vijay Dharurkar, the media expert and former Vice-Chancellor. Deoda is currently the head of the Department of Mass Communication at Sathye College,Mumbaiand the chairman of the Board of Mass Communication and Journalism Studies, at the University of Mumbai.