Ph D conferred on Kanchan Nikam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Kanchan Diliprao Nikam in Phramcy.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Optimization of Extraction Methodologies for Therapeutically Important Phytochemical (s)’ under the guidance of Dr Pravin Wakte, research guide and professor, Chemical Technology Department, Bamu.