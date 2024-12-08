Ph D conferred on Mukhtar Khan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Mohd Mukhtar Khan in Pharmacy.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Pharmacodynamic Studies on Traditionally Used Phytochemicals’ under the guidance of Dr Syed Ayaz Ali, associate professor and head of the Pharmacology Department, Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP).

Mukhtar Khan is also a faculty member of YBCCP and has written a book titled ‘Pharmacology-I.'