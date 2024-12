Ph D conferred on Nikhil Rajvardhan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Nikhil Rajvardhan in Fine Arts.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Chitrakaletil Deonagri Shabda Sahityacha Vishleshnatmak Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Sushil Solapur and Dr Shirish Ambekar (head, Fine Arts Department, Bamu).