Ph D conferred on Nitin Garud

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Nitin Suryakant Garud in Dramatics.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘A Psychological Dilemma of Marathi Amateur Theatre Activist Since 1980, Reasons and Remedies in Relation with Theatre’ under the guidance of Dr Sanjay Patil, research guide and teaching faculty at KSK College, Beed.