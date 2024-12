Ph D conferred on Qureshi Nawaz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Qureshi Shaikh Nawaz Shaikh Nazeer in Commerce.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘A Study of Socio-Economic Problems Impacting Standard of Living of Auto-rickshaw Drivers in Aurangabad District’ under the guidance of Dr U Y Memon, Associate Professor, Department of Commerce, Sir Sayyed College.