Ph D conferred on Rohit Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Savitribai Phule Pune University has conferred Ph D upon Rohit Shinde in Chemistry.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Design, Synthesis, and Characterization of Undoped and Doped Nanostructures, Their Applications in Dye Degradation, Organic Synthesis, and Antimicrobial Studies’ under the guidance of Dr T B Pawar, research guide.

Rohit is the son of MSEDCL’s former executive director Shankar Shinde.