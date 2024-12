Ph D conferred on Shahebaazkhan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Pathan Shahebaazkhan Ferozkhan in Pharmacy.

He has submitted his thesis entitled "Design, synthesis and Biological Evaluation of Some New Heterocyclic Scaffold" under the guidance of Dr Jaiprakash Sangshetti, Professor and head of the Quality Assurance Department of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy.