Ph D conferred on Snehashri Gawande

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Snehashri Pundlikrao Gawande in English.

She submitted his thesis titled ‘A Thematic Study of the Literature of Jayant Naralikar’ under the guidance of Dr Balaji Nawale, research guide at the Department of English in Deogiri College.

Snehashri is also a teaching faculty member at Deogiri College.