Ph D conferred on Suryakant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Suryakant Fakira Jadhav in Fine Art. He submitted his thesis titled ‘Swatantrapurva Kalin Nivdak Bhartiya Drishyakalet Purankathanchya Abhivekticha Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Shirish Ambekar, research guide and head of the Department of Fine Art, Bamu. He works as a lecturer at Barashiv Hanuman Junior College, Shirsala, Vasmat.