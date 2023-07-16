Ph D conferred on Usha Shete

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 16, 2023 07:40 PM 2023-07-16T19:40:02+5:30 2023-07-16T19:40:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Usha Shete in Commerce. She submitted ...

Ph D conferred on Usha Shete | Ph D conferred on Usha Shete

Ph D conferred on Usha Shete

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Usha Shete in Commerce.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘An Empirical Study on Computer Technology Learning in Graduate Students of Maharashtra’ under the guidance of Dr Syed Azharuddin, research guide and professor, Department of Commerce, Bamu. She is a teacher at Dr G Y Pathrikar Computer Science and Information Technology College, MGM campus.,

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur