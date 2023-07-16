Ph D conferred on Usha Shete

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Usha Shete in Commerce.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘An Empirical Study on Computer Technology Learning in Graduate Students of Maharashtra’ under the guidance of Dr Syed Azharuddin, research guide and professor, Department of Commerce, Bamu. She is a teacher at Dr G Y Pathrikar Computer Science and Information Technology College, MGM campus.,