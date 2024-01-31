Ph D conferred on Vinayak Kabra in Pharmacy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marthawada University has conferred Ph D on Vinayak Deepchand Kabra in Pharmacy.

He submitted his thesis titled “Formulation and Development of Multiparticulate Drug Delivery Systems” under the guidance of Dr Swaroop Lahoti, Professor and Head of the Department of Pharmaceutics at Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy.