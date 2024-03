Ph D conferred on Yogita

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Yogita Vijay Kulkarni-Deshpande in English. She submitted her thesis titled ‘Pakistani Post 9/11 Fiction: A Study in Mohsin Hamid, Kamila Shamsie, H M Naqvi and Shaila Abdullah’ under the guidance of Dr Mehrunnisa Pathan, research guide, Department of English, Bamu.