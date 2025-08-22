Ph D degree in Dramatics awarded to V Soumyasri

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vaddadi Soumyasri has been conferred a Ph D degree in Dramatics under the faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies at the Department of Performing Arts, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Her dissertation titled ‘Study of Symbiotic Relationship between Dance and Drama in Contemporary India: With special reference to the classical dance drama traditions in South India’ was completed under the guidance of Dr Jayant Shevtekar, former Head of Performing Arts.