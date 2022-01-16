Ph D, M Phil Researchers demand BARTI scholarships for all students

Aurangabad, Jan 16:

A group of 100 Ph D and M Phil researchers demanded to give Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) fellowship to all the candidates who have completed the documentation process.

They submitted a memorandum to former Social Justice Minister and chief Bhim Shakti Sanghatna Chandrakant Handore when he was in the city to attend the name extension day of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Friday. Chandrakant Handore Working President of the Pradesh Congress Committee assured the students of holding talks with Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde about their demand.

Like in 2018, fellowships should be given to all the students for the year 2019-2020 as a special case. In the memorandum, it was stated that the fellowship eligibility test was conducted on December 19, 2021, and it took interviews of 517 students on January 4, 5 and 6, 2022 without publishing the merit list of examination marks. The interview marks were written with a pencil instead of an ink pen. This is an injustice to research students.