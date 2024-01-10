Ph D researcher writes suicide note after dispute with guide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth who was doing Ph D research in English subject within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada wrote a suicide note after his dispute research guide.

This created a sensation when it was shared on social media. In the suicide note, the researchers stated that his research guide and research centre head harassed him mentally and physically for the past two years. He said that he applied for the change of guide which was pending for the past two years.

“As I am fed up with the harassment, I am ending my life,” he stated in the note.

The research guide of the candidate immediately informed the university administration which is trying to contact the youth. He also mentioned some teachers' names in the suicide note to be held responsible for his death.

Others being dragged intentionally

According to sources, the youth had a dispute with his research guide but, he intentionally tried to drag other teachers into the matter by taking their names in the suicide note. The sources said that some teachers did not even know his name.