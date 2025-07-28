Pharm D in high demand compared to other pharmacy courses

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For those youths who want to make a career in healthcare and are eager to make a difference, Pharm D (Doctor of Pharmacy) is a perfect course for them. This is a six-year doctoral course that offers a promising and respected path and is in high demand compared to other pharmacy courses.

The course was launched in the State in 2016-17. Out of the total duration, the students spend five years on academic study while he/she has to complete one year of internship. There are seven Pharm D colleges, including Government and private, in the Marathwada region. To be eligible for admission to Pharm.D, candidates must obtain a valid score in MHT-CET or GPAT.

Joint director of Technical Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region), Dr Kiran Ladhane, said that the Pharm D is a professional pharmacy course that prepares students for an exciting career in the pharmaceutical industry. He said that the course is in high demand from the aspirants who want to pursue a career as a clinical pharmacist and drug inspector. Dr Ladhane said that there are seven colleges in Marathwada which have 210 seats.

Distr-wise number of colleges

Name of district---No college---seats

Chh Sambhajinagar—02-----60

Beed-------------------1-------30

Latur-------------------2--------60

Nanded------------------1-----30

Dharashiv---------------1-----30

Total---------------------7----210

Scientific pathway to patient-centred care & global opportunities

Dr Sanjay Toshniwal (Central Council member, PCI): Pharm D, the professional doctoral programme, empowers students to become medication experts capable of working closely with physicians and healthcare teams.

“The students have career opportunities as Clinical Pharmacist in hospitals, Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Associate, Medical Writer and Clinical Research Associate,-Healthcare Data Analyst or Pharmacoeconomist, Academic and Research Scientist and Regulatory Affairs Hospital Formulary Committees and Telemedicine Platforms,” he said.

Courses help to become experts in medicine & patient care

Dr Suhas Kakade (Researcher, Pharmacy company) said that the healthcare field is changing fast, with more focus on personalised care and safe, effective treatments.

“In this growing system, the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) course plays a key role by training students to become experts in medicine and patient care. During study, students learn about diseases, how medicines work, how to monitor drug safety, and how to guide patients in using medicines correctly. The course builds both scientific knowledge and practical skills,” he said.

Ge said that Pharm D candidates are in demand not just in India but also in countries like the USA, UK, Australia, and the Gulf region and their skills are valuable in clinical settings, pharmaceutical industries, and research institutes globally. Dr Suhas said, ‘Pharm D is more than a degree and it is a journey toward helping people live healthier lives through science and care.

Candidates can prefix ‘Dr’

Those who practise pharmacy after the course can prefix ‘Dr’ before his/her name.