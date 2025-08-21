Phased security plan for 2,090 courts across Maharashtra

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has directed the state government to provide phased, permanent security to 2,090 courts across Maharashtra. Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Sanjay Deshmukh issued the order on August 20, making it clear that the state cannot cite lack of funds as a reason to deny security at courts, premises, or judges’ residences.

The bench, which took suo motu cognisance of serious lapses, converted the matter into a public interest litigation.

Three-phase plan

In the first phase, security must be strengthened at the Bombay High Court’s principal seat in Mumbai, the Nagpur and Aurangabad benches, and the newly operational Kolhapur circuit bench. The second phase will cover district courts, while the third will extend protection to taluka-level courts.

Manpower concerns

During hearings, the government informed the court that more than 5,000 personnel would be deployed as decided in a meeting with the Chief Secretary and senior officials of the Home and Law & Judiciary departments. The bench asked whether State Reserve Police (SRP) could be used temporarily. The Home Department, however, clarified that SRP is trained for riot control and unrest, not routine guard duties. The Finance Department has also raised queries over the cost of deploying additional forces. The Home Department must submit its report to the Law & Judiciary Department by September 9, while Finance has been asked to give its opinion by September 11. Until then, interim security must be provided, the court ordered. Advocate General Amarjeetsingh Girashe appeared for the state, with Aniruddha Nimbalkar as amicus curiae. Senior counsel Rajendra Deshmukh represented the bench administrators, while advocate Mayur Salunke appeared on behalf of the State Bar Council.