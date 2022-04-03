Phenomenon that took place in the sky was ball lightning

Aurangabad, April 3:

Meteorologist Prof Kirankumar Johre on Sunday claimed that the flying objects seen in sky on Saturday were ball lighting and was a completely natural phenomenon.

Prof Johre said that the current occurrence of ball lightning in the districts of Maharashtra is completely natural and citizens should not be scared. Ball lightning is a type of lightning that falls from the sky. Meteorite or satellite fragments fall from the sky towards the earth.

Similar ball lightning was seen in Uttar Pradesh in 2002. There are speculations of a meteorite falling in Sindewahi tehsil, 100 km from Chandrapur, after ball lightning which was seen all over Maharashtra including North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. The large iron ring falling from the sky could be a satellite orbiting the earth. However, it has nothing to do with ball lightning and is a completely different phenomenon.

What is ball lightning?

Ball lightning is a scientific phenomenon. They are also known as balls of fire. They may be sized from a small size to a few meters in circumference, sometimes from the size of a tennis ball to the size of a football. Ball lightning is as hot as the sun.