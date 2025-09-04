Phew… two 3,700 HP pumps installed at Jayakwadi

City likely to get 200 MLD additional water supply after Diwali

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major step towards resolving the city’s water woes, two gigantic 3,700 horsepower pumps were successfully installed at Jayakwadi dam on Thursday evening. The installation comes after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis directed authorities to ensure daily water supply to the city from December.

For the past 13 days, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) had been working on the task, described as the biggest in the project. Each pump, weighing 28 tonnes and standing 22 meters tall, was transported and mounted with the help of cranes. Slab laying over the pumps will follow.

200 MLD water after Diwali

Currently, the city is receiving 26 MLD additional water. Once the motors are installed expected by October 15 the city is likely to get 200 MLD extra supply around or soon after Diwali. Officials plan a trial run before rolling out the full-scale water lifting.

Project gains pace after CM’s visit

Two weeks ago, CM Fadnavis had performed the jalpoojan at Farola and instructed that the first phase be completed by December. Since then, work has been expedited. “With Jayakwadi dam at full capacity, installation of these pumps was carried out. The project is moving as per schedule,” said chief engineer Manisha Palande of MJP.

Municipal administrator G. Srikant also confirmed the progress and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work.

Photo caption:

Installation of two 3,700 HP pumps at Jayakwadi dam was completed on Thursday. The work was inspected by chief engineer Manisha Palande and Tushar Tekwade.