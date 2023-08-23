Photo exhibition held in Bamu

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2023 11:05 PM 2023-08-23T23:05:02+5:30 2023-08-23T23:05:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A photo exhibition was organised at History Musuem premises of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on ...

Photo exhibition held in Bamu | Photo exhibition held in Bamu

Photo exhibition held in Bamu

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A photo exhibition was organised at History Musuem premises of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday as part of its Foundation Day and Hyderabad Muktisangram’s Amrut Mahotsav year celebration. Vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, dignitaries and office-bearers of the authorities paid a visit to the exhibition. Department head Pushpa Gaikwad, coordinators-Dr Geetanjali Borade, Dr Bina Senger, Dr Kamaji Dak worked for the successs of the event. Students, teachers and employees also visited the exhibition.

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur