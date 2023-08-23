Photo exhibition held in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A photo exhibition was organised at History Musuem premises of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday as part of its Foundation Day and Hyderabad Muktisangram’s Amrut Mahotsav year celebration. Vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, dignitaries and office-bearers of the authorities paid a visit to the exhibition. Department head Pushpa Gaikwad, coordinators-Dr Geetanjali Borade, Dr Bina Senger, Dr Kamaji Dak worked for the successs of the event. Students, teachers and employees also visited the exhibition.