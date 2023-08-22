Photo exhibition to be held in Bamu today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of History and Ancient Indian Culture of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will organise a photo exhibition on the premises of the History Museum of the campus on August 23 on Tuesday as a part of university foundation day and Amrut Mahotsavi year celebration.

Photographs of Hyderabad Muktisangram are being displayed in the exhibition.

Department head Pushpa Gaikwad and exhibition coordinator Dr Geetanjali Borade have appealed to all to visit the exhibition.