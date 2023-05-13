Photo frame maker commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 33-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling fan on Saturday. The incident occurred in Jaibhavaninagar area. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Mukundwadi police station.

The deceased has been identified as Dilip Ramchandra Godara. According to police, Dilip earned his livelihood by selling photo frames near Gajanan Maharaj Temple and lived with his wife. On Saturday morning, Dilip was alone at home as his wife had gone to her mother’s home. Meanwhile Dilip hanged himself to the ceiling. The neighbours noticed the incident and informed the Mukundwadi police. He was then taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Constable S Dhadbale is further investigating the case.