Photographer narrowly escapes blazing car

Incident on Solapur-Dhule highway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A car caught fire on the Solapur-Dhule highway near Tisgaon Khavdya mountain area at around 4:00 am this morning. The driver, Shubham Rangnath Dhole, a photographer from Sangamner, Ahmednagar, escaped unhurt but his car and the photography equipment he was carrying were completely destroyed.

According to information, Dhole was returning home from finishing his work at a wedding ceremony in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when he noticed smoke coming out of his car's bonnet. He immediately pulled over to the side of the road and got out, but the car quickly became engulfed in flames. Dhole attempted to extinguish the fire himself, but his efforts were unsuccessful. He called 112 for emergency assistance. Receiving information, PI Ganesh Tathe, PSI Rahul Nirwal, S Borade, constable Vinod Nitanware and others reached the spot and tried to douse off the flames. However, as it was not possible, the Waluj fire department was notified. Fire officials Rajesh Gharat, CK Chaudhary and other officials reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Unfortunately, the fire caused extensive damage to Dhole's car and photography equipment, resulting in a loss of approximately Rs 1 lakh.