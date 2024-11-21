Phulambrikars eager to know election results

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The conversation over who will win, out of the three major candidates, has gained momentum in the Phulambri constituency. The residents are eager to know the results of their efforts put in on election day.

The fate of 27 candidates was sealed in the EVMs on Wednesday. Of which, there was a triangular fight between Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Vilas Autade, Mahayuti candidate Anuradha Chavan and a BJP rebel Ramesh Pawar who contested as an independent. The first two candidates left no stone unturned in conducting campaigning, corner meetings, public meetings etc. All the gossip corners have become active and they are guessing how many votes Ramesh Pawar will secure. He belongs to the OBC category and if he polls more than 20,000 votes then it is dangerous for Mahayuti and if secures fewer votes then it would be beneficial for the Mahayuti candidate. Pawar had also utilised his best sources to impress the voters through effective campaigns. Hence they are the talk of the town.

Phulambri constituency comprises Phulambri and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsils along with 10-12 wards of the municipal corporation. The portion lower to the Chauka Ghat falls in Phulambri tehsil, while the upper portion is in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil. Meanwhile, the office-bearers and activists of Congress and BJP are busy claiming that their candidate would win the election.